Entertaining films of Kartik Aaryan 

Do you love Kartik Aaryan as much as we do? Well, here are some of the most entertaining and highly engaging movies of the most bankable star right now. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

One of the highest grossers of 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy movie also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani amongst others. Binge-watch on Netflix. 

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Watch Kartik romance both Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in this remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. You can watch it on Amazon Prime. 

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was one of the biggest hits of 2018 films. Kartik reunited with Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. it available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The film that made Kartik Aaryan a household name, Pyaar Ka Punchnama in which he played the role of Rajat aka Rajjo. That monologue is unmissable. Binge on Netflix and Jio Cinema. 

Pyaar Ke Punchnama 2

A sequel to the 2011 film, Kartik Aaryan played the role of Anshul aka Gogo. This one also included a monologue. It's available on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Akaash Vani

Fall in love with Kartik Aaryan with Akaash Vani. A very heart-warming love story that came out in 2013. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi featured Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon. The movie was a huge hit amongst audience and had some amazing music. Watch it on Netflix or Jio Cinema.  

Dhamaka

Dhamaka saw a very different side of Kartik Aaryan. It just proves he is here to act, win hearts and repeat. Watch it on Netflix 

Love Aaj Kal 2

Love Aaj Kal 2 might have disappointed a lot of people, but Kartik Aaryan makes everyone believe and fall in love with Veer somehow. It available on Netflix and on YouTube for rent.  

Silvat

Kartik Aaryan featured in this Short film called Silvat which starred Meher Mistry opposite him. If you haven't watched it yet, it's available on Zee5. 

