Do you love Kartik Aaryan as much as we do? Well, here are some of the most entertaining and highly engaging movies of the most bankable star right now.Source: Bollywood
One of the highest grossers of 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy movie also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani amongst others. Binge-watch on Netflix.Source: Bollywood
Watch Kartik romance both Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in this remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywood
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was one of the biggest hits of 2018 films. Kartik reunited with Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. it available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywood
The film that made Kartik Aaryan a household name, Pyaar Ka Punchnama in which he played the role of Rajat aka Rajjo. That monologue is unmissable. Binge on Netflix and Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywood
A sequel to the 2011 film, Kartik Aaryan played the role of Anshul aka Gogo. This one also included a monologue. It's available on Netflix and Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywood
Fall in love with Kartik Aaryan with Akaash Vani. A very heart-warming love story that came out in 2013. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywood
Luka Chuppi featured Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon. The movie was a huge hit amongst audience and had some amazing music. Watch it on Netflix or Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywood
Dhamaka saw a very different side of Kartik Aaryan. It just proves he is here to act, win hearts and repeat. Watch it on NetflixSource: Bollywood
Love Aaj Kal 2 might have disappointed a lot of people, but Kartik Aaryan makes everyone believe and fall in love with Veer somehow. It available on Netflix and on YouTube for rent.Source: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan featured in this Short film called Silvat which starred Meher Mistry opposite him. If you haven't watched it yet, it's available on Zee5.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!