Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and more celebs who cut off sugar for drastic transformation
Nikita Thakkar
| May 17, 2024
Kartik Aaryan has undergone a massive transformation for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. He sports a much leaner physique with biscuit abs.
But did you know that he cut sugar for almost a year for this transformation? He shed almost 20 kilos for the film.
For Befikre, Ranveer Singh followed a strict diet and cut off sugar to get the chiselled body.
Ranveer Singh reportedly charges between Rs 50 to 60 crore for a film.
John Abraham is the fittest star in Bollywood. As per TOI, he hasn't tasted sugar for almost 25 years.
Well, that's some great dedication to have that droolworthy body.
Hrithik Roshan is also said to have removed sugar from his diet.
For his role in Fighter, Hrithik Roshan followed quite a strict diet to flaunt his best physique ever.
Shahid Kapoor reportedly quit sugar and salt in order to be his perfect version for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmaavat.
After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar went through a massive transformation. She completely cut sugar from her diet.
