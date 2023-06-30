Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and more Top 10 on-screen Bollywood jodis that guarantee Box Office hit
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's on-screen chemistry has worked for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.
From Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Ek Tha Tiger - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make for a HIT jodi.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's pairing is also a hit among the audience.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have delivered hits like Ram Leela, Bhajirao Mastani and more.
From Om Shanti Om to Pathaan - Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's jodi is always loved.
Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol have the best chemistry ever.
Whenever Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have paired in a film, it has always been a hit.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor also make for a hit combo.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have also delivered many hit films.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have paired only for Shershaah but whenever they do in future, we bet the film will be a hit.
