Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan and more upcoming onscreen jodis fans are excited about

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Filmy buffs are waiting for the work of fresh pairings in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We bring to you the list of stars who will be seen opposite each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani have wowed their fans with their sizzling chemistry in the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha which will release on June 29.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly will start shooting for Anees Bazmee's comedy film on August 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmaan Khurana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 will release on July 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara for the first time will be seen in Jawan together releasing on September 7, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are excited to see Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal releasing on August 11, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be back in Gadar 2 releasing on August 11,2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time together will be seen in Merry Christmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV News: Asit Modi, Paras Kalnawat and more 

 

 Find Out More