Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan and more upcoming onscreen jodis fans are excited about
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Filmy buffs are waiting for the work of fresh pairings in Bollywood.
We bring to you the list of stars who will be seen opposite each other.
Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani have wowed their fans with their sizzling chemistry in the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha which will release on June 29.
Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly will start shooting for Anees Bazmee's comedy film on August 1.
Ayushmaan Khurana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 will release on July 7.
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara for the first time will be seen in Jawan together releasing on September 7, 2023.
Fans are excited to see Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal releasing on August 11, 2023.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is slated to release on July 28, 2023.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be back in Gadar 2 releasing on August 11,2023.
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time together will be seen in Merry Christmas.
