Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol and more add glam to NBT Utsav

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol and more add glam to NBT Utsav. Awards were given to Kartik, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan won Man Of The Year award for his work in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

She won the Actress Of The Year award for her work in Mimi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul was also seen at the NBT Utsav

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Kajol looked gorgeous in a hot pink Benarasi saree with motifs

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor attended the event in a beautiful indigo saree

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Rao Hydari

She wore a ruffled saree in the deep shade of Persian blue

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Javed Akhtar

The noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was present too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aparshakti Khurrana

Aparshakti Khurrana was was in Jubilee also won an award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai was there as well

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan looked suave in a grey suit. He won for Bawaal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra who will be seen in Jawan won an award too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon had a candid moment with the paps

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 actors who have starred in the most sensational crime thrillers ever

 

 Find Out More