Most eligible bachelors

Here's looking at handsome hunks who are still holding onto their bachelor tag.

Nikita Thakkar

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly dating Kiara Advani but he hasn't spoken about marriage yet.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has found love in Malaika Arora but he is still a bachelor.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is also among the most eligible bachelors in town.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is among the hottest hunks in Bollywood. And a bachelor.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is single, are you guys listening?

Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna has still not given up on his singlehood yet.

Salman Khan

When will Salman Khan get married still remains to be the most popular question.

