Kartik Aaryan to Vicky Kaushal, These Top 10 Bollywood stars are true gentlemen

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023

Kartik Aaryan proved to be a true gentleman as he helped Kiara Advani with her chappals.

Vicky Kaushal protected Sara Ali Khan from the mob as they visited Siddhivinayak temple.

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again proved to be a thorough gentleman. Even when he insisted to carry Sushmita Sen's luggage.

Shahid Kapoor has always been his chivalrous best when around wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan has also been known for being a true gentleman.

Varun Dhawan too is praised for being a thorough gentleman. He even opens car doors for his female co-stars.

Here's Ranveer Singh helping Hina Khan walked down the stairs in her big gown.

Hrithik Roshan holding GF Saba Azad's chappals was the cutest thing to see.

Sidharth Malhotra too is his gentleman-ly best when around women.

From holding the car door to talking about his ladylove with utmost respect, Arjun Kapoor is definitely on this list.

