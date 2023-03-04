Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and more Top 10 horror movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

If you are looking forward to watch horror movies here are best options

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023

Tumbbad - Prime Video

Soham Shah’s Tumbbad is a period-horror film based on a mythological story

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Netflix

This horror comedy by Kartik Aaryan is a must-watch when it comes to horror movies

Stree - Disney+ Hotstar

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree is one of the best horror film in Bollywood

Pari - Netflix

It is a supernatural horror film starring Anushka Sharma

Bulbbul - Netflix

This Netflix movie is an exceptional watch in a supernatural setting

1920 - Disney+ Hotstar

1920 is a must not miss movie if you like to watch horror movies

Dybbuk - Prime Video

Dybbuk is a must-watch horror film starring Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta

13 B - Disney+ Hotstar

This 2009 psychological horror film stars R Madhavan

Chhori - Prime Video

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhori is a new horror film and its second part is awaited

Durgamati: The Myth - Netflix

Bhumi Pednekar is possessed by a ghost in Durgamati: The Myth

