Inside Kartik’s dreamy vacay

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a vacation and his pictures will give you wanderlust.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Kartik's Europe vacation

Kartik is on Europe trip and has been sharing pictures from there on Instagram.

Source: Bollywood

Hello Handsome!

Isn't Kartik Aaryan looking handsome in this picture?

Source: Bollywood

What a View!

Kartik us surely enjoying some amazing view in Europe.

Source: Bollywood

Kartik looks hot

Even in casual attire, Kartik looks quite hot.

Source: Bollywood

Kartik's comfy clothes

Now, that's how you travel. Take some inspiration of comfy clothes from Kartik.

Source: Bollywood

Palat!

Well, after having a look at this picture we just want to say one thing to Kartik, Palat.

Source: Bollywood

Kartik's swag

Kartik swag is just perfect in this picture...

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Nidhi Bhanushali's bikini-clad pictures will leave you stunned

 Find Out More