Kartik Aaryan and his fab home

Here's a tour of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star's classy home.

Nikita Thakkar

The deets

Kartik Aaryan who hails from Gwalior owns a house in Mumbai's posh location Versova.

The home theatre and more

The actor has all the luxurious at his feat.

The classy decor

Kartik Aaryan's house is done in subtle white and blue.

French windows

The actor's home has massive windows that give a glimpse of Mumbai.

The gym

Kartik Aaryan has a few gym equipments at home.

The wooden furniture

The classy white walls are complemented by wooden furniture.

The closet

Here's Kartik Aaryan's sister posing in front of his closet.

The favourite spot

Kartik Aaryan loves this white couch.

All things good

Kartik Aaryan sure has a beautiful home in the city of dreams.

