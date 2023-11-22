Kartik Aaryan's lavish collection of high-end bikes and cars will leave you feeling jealous

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Kartik Aaryan is Bollywood’s young and popular actor who enjoys a lavish collection of cars and bikes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here’s a look into swanky cars and expensive bikes owned by Kartik Aaryan in his garage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2020, Satyaprem Ki Katha actor purchased a Green Mini Cooper S convertible hatchback.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He bought a Lamborghini Urus SUV in 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhushan Kumar gifted him a McLaren GT sports car after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik owns a Classic Royal Enfield bike.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also has Hunter 350, another addition in his Royal Enfield collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan’s first expensive bike is Ducati Scrambler 1100.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor also has a BMW 5-Series in his garage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the automobile collection, Kartik also has a swanky Porsche 718 Boxster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kartik Aaryan birthday: Here’s how Satyaprem Ki Katha actor celebrates his special day with family

 

 Find Out More