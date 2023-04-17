Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies to ensure box office dhamaka

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023

Kartik Aaryan is set for a box office dhamaka with upcoming 7 movies.

The actor may establish box office supremacy over Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and more.

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan will appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan will headline the musical romance drama Aashiqui 3 directed by Anurag Basu.

The actor is reported to headline Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

Shehzada actor is expected to play an important role in Chashme Badoor remake.

The superstar also has Kabir Khan’s next untitled project in pipeline.

