Kartik Aryan’s upcoming movies

Have look at potential blockbusters of Kartik Aryan in coming years as he bags some major films with great directors

Bollywood Staff

Freddy

Freddy has gone on the floors this year. It stars Alaya Furniturewala opposite Kartik Aryan and is directed by Khoobsurat Director Shashanka Ghosh

Aashiqui 3

The Aashiqui series has added another installment to it but this time with Kartik Aryan. It will be directed by Anurag Basu. The leading lady is yet to finalized

Captain India

Kartik Aryan will be seen in a new avatar under Hansal Mehta’s directorial Captain India. It will be a social drama to watch out for

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani will be seen again in Sameer Vidwan directed Satya Prem ki Katha

Shehzada

After Luka Chhupi, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon will reunite for Vaikunthapurramuloo remake Shehzada

Ruling the box office

Kartik Aryan managed to give a superhit film in 2022 by playing Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Dhamaka at the box office

Kartik Aryan was quite lauded for his performance in Dhamaka

