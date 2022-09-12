Have look at potential blockbusters of Kartik Aryan in coming years as he bags some major films with great directorsSource: Bollywood
Freddy has gone on the floors this year. It stars Alaya Furniturewala opposite Kartik Aryan and is directed by Khoobsurat Director Shashanka Ghosh
The Aashiqui series has added another installment to it but this time with Kartik Aryan. It will be directed by Anurag Basu. The leading lady is yet to finalized
Kartik Aryan will be seen in a new avatar under Hansal Mehta's directorial Captain India. It will be a social drama to watch out for
Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani will be seen again in Sameer Vidwan directed Satya Prem ki Katha
After Luka Chhupi, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon will reunite for Vaikunthapurramuloo remake Shehzada
Kartik Aryan managed to give a superhit film in 2022 by playing Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiya 2
Kartik Aryan was quite lauded for his performance in Dhamaka
