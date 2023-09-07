Kartik Aaryan's upcoming new movies that can cement his place as the most bankable young star

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's upcoming new movies that'll prove he's at the top of his game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Kartik cemented his position as an A-lister in Bollywood with the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which went on to collect Rs 221.33 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With his most recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor received positive feedback from audiences and critics alike. The film collected over Rs 125 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor proved his mettle in acting with the critically acclaimed films including Freddy and Dhamaka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has an exciting lineup of films in the upcoming months.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will be collaborating with Kabir Khan for a sports biopic that is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik will be working with Anees Bazmee yet again for the sequel to their horror-comedy film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will be seen in Mukesh Bhatt’s musical-romantic film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hansal Mehta-directorial will feature Kartik in the role of a pilot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Karan Johar revealed that the duo are in talks for a project and are excited about working together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik will reportedly star in the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Kannada film alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
