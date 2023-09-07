Kartik Aaryan's upcoming new movies that can cement his place as the most bankable young star

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's upcoming new movies that'll prove he's at the top of his game.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Delivered blockbusters

Kartik cemented his position as an A-lister in Bollywood with the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which went on to collect Rs 221.33 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Won over critics and audiences

With his most recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor received positive feedback from audiences and critics alike. The film collected over Rs 125 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Proved his acting prowess

The actor proved his mettle in acting with the critically acclaimed films including Freddy and Dhamaka.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upcoming films

The actor has an exciting lineup of films in the upcoming months.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandu Champion

The actor will be collaborating with Kabir Khan for a sports biopic that is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik will be working with Anees Bazmee yet again for the sequel to their horror-comedy film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashiqui 3

The actor will be seen in Mukesh Bhatt’s musical-romantic film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captain India

The Hansal Mehta-directorial will feature Kartik in the role of a pilot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Film with Karan Johar

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Karan Johar revealed that the duo are in talks for a project and are excited about working together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kirik Party Hindi Remake

Kartik will reportedly star in the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Kannada film alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More