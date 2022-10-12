Actresses to celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time post wedding

Bollywood and TV actresses will be seen celebrating Karwa Chauth which will be held on October 13. From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy; here is a list of actresses who will be seen celebrating the festival for the first time.

Janhvi Sharma

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, and will be seen celebrating for the first time.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021. The two will celebrate the festival for the first time.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in February 2022. The couple will be celebrating the festival for the first time.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married on February 19. Shibani will be seen celebrating her first Karva Chauth this year.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in January 2022. Mouni will be celebrating the festival for the first time.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. Ankita will observe Karwa Chauth for the first time.

Sheetal Thakur

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey tied the knot on February 14. The couple will be seen celebrating the festival for the first time.

