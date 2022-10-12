Bollywood and TV actresses will be seen celebrating Karwa Chauth which will be held on October 13. From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy; here is a list of actresses who will be seen celebrating the festival for the first time.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, and will be seen celebrating for the first time.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021. The two will celebrate the festival for the first time.Source: Bollywood
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in February 2022. The couple will be celebrating the festival for the first time.Source: Bollywood
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married on February 19. Shibani will be seen celebrating her first Karva Chauth this year.Source: Bollywood
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in January 2022. Mouni will be celebrating the festival for the first time.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. Ankita will observe Karwa Chauth for the first time.Source: Bollywood
Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey tied the knot on February 14. The couple will be seen celebrating the festival for the first time.Source: Bollywood
