Regardless, your thoughts about it, the fact of the matter is that Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by many women in India for their husband, including these Muslim celebrities…
Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.
Soha Ali Khan has been observing Karwa Chauth post marriage.
Salma Khan converted to Islam after marrying Salim Khan, but still practises her Hindu traditions.
Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan observes Karwa Chauth for husband Nikhil Jain.
Not many know that Maanayata Dutt follows Islam, but, nevertheless fasts for Sanjay Dutt.
Likewise, not many are aware that Dharmendra and Hema Malini converted to Islam to marry.
So, it comes as no surprise that Hema Malini would keep Karwa Chauth for Dharam paaji.
Aamna Sharif regularly practises Karwa Chauth for hubby Amit Kapoor.
Madhubala was also born Muslim but was said to observe Karwa Chauth for husband Kishore Kumar.
