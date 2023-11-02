Karwa Chauth 2023: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Hansika Motwani drop love-soaked pics on social media

Karwa Chauth 2023: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Hansika Motwani give netizens the feels as they share romantic and beautiful moments of their festivitiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in her flame red saree for the festivalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan dropped some adorable clicks with Natasha DalalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan joked that Natasha Dalal was light enough to sit on his lapSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It was the first Karwa Chauth for Hansika MotwaniSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Sohael Khaturiya also observed fast with herSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansika Motwani shared a click of the moment when you see husbandSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Surely, Parineeti Chopra had the most adorable celebration with Raghav ChadhaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We can see him applying a bit of heena on her handsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are loving seeing Parineeti Chopra in red like a desi brideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav Chadha wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth, my Paru. Love you to the MOON and back'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!