Karwa Chauth 2023: Patnivrata Bollywood and TV actors who fast for their wives

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Virat Kohli is madly in love with his wife Anushka Sharma and loves observing fast for her.

Abhishek Bachchan observes fast for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan every year.

Ranveer Singh observes fast for his wife, Deepika as a symbol of love for her.

Ayushmann Khurana loves observing fast for Tahira Kashyap for her long life and good health.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has revealed that he has observed fast for his wife for 11 years.

Prince Narula has been observing fast for his wife Yuvika Chaudhary since the time they have been together.

Gautam Rode had revealed that he had been keeping fasts for his wife, Pankhuri before marriage.

Jay Bhanushali revealed that he fasts every year to make her feel special.

Ranveer Singh had once revealed that he fasts Karva Chauth for Deepika's long life.

The actor had kept nirajala vrat for Tahira's good health and had got the initials of her name written with mehendi on his palm.

