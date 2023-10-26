Karwa Chauth 2023: Red outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more B-town divas

Karwa Chauth 2023: Ace the glorious red bride look on the auspicious day by taking some tips from Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and other divasSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Try a red organza saree like Deepika Padukone for Karwa Chauth 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Very busy on Karwa Chauth? A bright red like Kat's with earrings will do the trickSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This extremely comfortable red outfit is one any woman did wearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
If you have a body like Shilpa Shetty go bold in your styleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A red and gold Benarasi sari adds value to your closet beyond Karwa ChauthSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor to ace the Punjabi bride look for Karwa Chauth 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This simple red sari look of Athiya Shetty is very doableSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Don a bright red Anarkali like Aditi Rao HydariSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This salwar kameez donned by Shehnaaz Gill is a dreamy choice for Karwa Chauth 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This red lehenga worn by Bebo serves glamourSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A red lehenga made of lace with tassels is a cute choice for young bridesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!