Karwa Chauth 2023: Red outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more B-town divas

Karwa Chauth 2023: Ace the glorious red bride look on the auspicious day by taking some tips from Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and other divas

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Try a red organza saree like Deepika Padukone for Karwa Chauth 2023

Katrina Kaif

Very busy on Karwa Chauth? A bright red like Kat's with earrings will do the trick

Sonakshi Sinha

This extremely comfortable red outfit is one any woman did wear

Shilpa Shetty

If you have a body like Shilpa Shetty go bold in your style

Vidya Balan

A red and gold Benarasi sari adds value to your closet beyond Karwa Chauth

Sonam Kapoor

Take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor to ace the Punjabi bride look for Karwa Chauth 2023

Athiya Shetty

This simple red sari look of Athiya Shetty is very doable

Aditi Rao Hydari

Don a bright red Anarkali like Aditi Rao Hydari

Shehnaaz Gill

This salwar kameez donned by Shehnaaz Gill is a dreamy choice for Karwa Chauth 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

This red lehenga worn by Bebo serves glamour

Rashmika Mandanna

A red lehenga made of lace with tassels is a cute choice for young brides

