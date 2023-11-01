Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Natasha Dalal celebrate the festival at Sunita Kapoor's residence

Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Natasha Dalal and other celebs grace the annual function held by Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita KapoorSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Shilpa Shetty Kundra was one of the first to arrive at the residence of Sunita KapoorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Akanksha Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty wore deep pink sarees for the occasionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty wore a magenta saree with a sleeveless blouseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty's wife Mana looked as elegant as everSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Lali Dhawan and Rima Jain, she is also a regular at Sunita Kapoor's residenceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Kapoor wore a red chiffon saree with a gold border for the festivitiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Geeta Basra came with her daughter Hinaya Heer PlahaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film producer chose a red and golden saree which was stunningSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha Malhotra wore a pink saree with golden checks on itSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The fashionista kept it simple accessorizing with pretty earrings and a potli bagSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Natasha Dalal was elegant and radiant in a lilac lehenga choliSource: Bollywoodlife.com
