Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Natasha Dalal celebrate the festival at Sunita Kapoor's residence

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was one of the first to arrive at the residence of Sunita Kapoor

Karwa Chauth 2023: BFFs

Both Akanksha Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty wore deep pink sarees for the occasion

Karwa Chauth 2023: Magical magenta

Shilpa Shetty wore a magenta saree with a sleeveless blouse

Karwa Chauth 2023: Manna Shetty

Suniel Shetty's wife Mana looked as elegant as ever

Karwa Chauth 2023: Regular at Kapoor residence

Like Lali Dhawan and Rima Jain, she is also a regular at Sunita Kapoor's residence

Karwa Chauth 2023: Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor wore a red chiffon saree with a gold border for the festivities

Karwa Chauth 2023: Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra came with her daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha

Karwa Chauth 2023: Krishika Lulla

The film producer chose a red and golden saree which was stunning

Karwa Chauth 2023: Akanksha Malhotra

Akanksha Malhotra wore a pink saree with golden checks on it

Mira Kapoor

The fashionista kept it simple accessorizing with pretty earrings and a potli bag

Natasha Dalal

Natasha Dalal was elegant and radiant in a lilac lehenga choli

