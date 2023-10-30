Karwa Chauth 2023: Top 10 romantic Bollywood songs without which the occasion will be incomplete 

Karwa Chauth is around the corner. Here are some romantic songs you can listen to with your partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol set goals with their adorable love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dedicate this utterly romantic song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to your partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chand Aur Piya is all about the longing during Karwa Chauth. This one of Aashik Aawara is a must on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The list would be incomplete without this song from Karan Johar directorial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are meeting your spouse after a long time, this one's the best to begin with.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dekho Chand Aaya, Chand Nazar Aaya... what a beautiful track to set the romantic mood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's all about the rights, right? This heart-rendering number will leave you in a poodle of emotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Break your vrat (fast) with this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When your husband is late from work, play this one when he steps inside the house to tease him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Send him this super romantic number when he fails to show up and you feel famished.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song from Hum Dil Dr Chuke Sanam is about Karwar Chauth itself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let your spouse know about your love with this song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!