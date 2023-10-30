Karwa Chauth 2023: Top 10 romantic Bollywood songs without which the occasion will be incomplete 

Karwa Chauth is around the corner. Here are some romantic songs you can listen to with your partner.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Ghar Aaja Pardesi

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol set goals with their adorable love. 

Tujhe Rab Dikhta Hai 

Dedicate this utterly romantic song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to your partner. 

Chand Aur Piya 

Chand Aur Piya is all about the longing during Karwa Chauth. This one of Aashik Aawara is a must on the list. 

Bole Chudiyan 

The list would be incomplete without this song from Karan Johar directorial. 

Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla 

If you are meeting your spouse after a long time, this one's the best to begin with. 

Yoon Shabnami 

Dekho Chand Aaya, Chand Nazar Aaya... what a beautiful track to set the romantic mood. 

Mujhe Haq Hai 

It's all about the rights, right? This heart-rendering number will leave you in a poodle of emotions.   

Mera Chand Mujhe Aaya Hai Nazar 

Break your vrat (fast) with this one. 

Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan 

When your husband is late from work, play this one when he steps inside the house to tease him. 

Chanda Re Chanda Re 

Send him this super romantic number when he fails to show up and you feel famished.  

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein 

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song from Hum Dil Dr Chuke Sanam is about Karwar Chauth itself.

Chand Sifarish 

Let your spouse know about your love with this song. 

