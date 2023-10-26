Karwa Chauth 2023: Why do Indian women celebrate the festival, know the significance

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Discover its importance here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
India is a country of festivals and Karwa Chauth is also yet another festival that is celebrated in our country alongside many others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival for all married womenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Kartik Month of Indian Calendar. This year the festival falls on 1st November.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The festival is celebrated to pray for a long and healthy life for husbands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Married Hindu women fast for a day, starting from the sunrise and only breaking it at the moonrise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After performing a puja for their husbands before the moon sighting, they look at the moon through a sieve and catch a glimpse of their husband through it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Savitri, her husband and Yama is the one that the women tell each other during the fast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Savitri’s husband was taken away by Yama, she stopped eating and drinking and eventually forced Yama to give her, her husband back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Karwa was about her husband getting attacked by a crocodile. Karwa bound the crocodile with a cotton yarn and asked Yama to give her, her husband back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!