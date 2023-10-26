Karwa Chauth 2023: Why do Indian women celebrate the festival, know the significance

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Discover its importance here.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Indian Festivals

India is a country of festivals and Karwa Chauth is also yet another festival that is celebrated in our country alongside many others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What is Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival for all married women

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When is Karwa Chauth celebrated

Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Kartik Month of Indian Calendar. This year the festival falls on 1st November.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Why is it Celebrated?

The festival is celebrated to pray for a long and healthy life for husbands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How is it Celebrtated?

Married Hindu women fast for a day, starting from the sunrise and only breaking it at the moonrise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How the fast if broken

After performing a puja for their husbands before the moon sighting, they look at the moon through a sieve and catch a glimpse of their husband through it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Significance of the Festival

The story of Savitri, her husband and Yama is the one that the women tell each other during the fast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What is the Story of Savitri

When Savitri’s husband was taken away by Yama, she stopped eating and drinking and eventually forced Yama to give her, her husband back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Story of Karva

The story of Karwa was about her husband getting attacked by a crocodile. Karwa bound the crocodile with a cotton yarn and asked Yama to give her, her husband back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahabharata: How did Arjun save his brothers from the golden arrows?

 

 Find Out More