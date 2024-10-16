Karwa Chauth: Radhika Merchant to Sonakshi Sinha, new brides who will celebrate their first festival
It is Karwa Chauth on October 20 and all the women are all set for this special day. Here are couples who will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth together.
Sanskruti NemaneSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a grand wedding and it was no less than a royal one. They will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth on October 20. We are super excited to see what grand celebrations they have next.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hot married on June 23 this year. They had a court wedding and they will also celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16 this year. They will also have their first festival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will also have their first Karwa Chauth this year. They got married in March 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in February this year. It will be their first Karwa Chauth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare also got married this year. Though they don't have Karwa Chauth as per their castes but we will they too might celebrate it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar married in February and they will celebrate Karwa Chauth this year. Divya also celebrated Vatpournima this year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arti Singh and Deepak had a grand wedding and they also have their first Karwa Chauth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
TV actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar also married this year. They will also be celebrating Karwa Chauth this year.