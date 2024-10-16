Karwa Chauth: Radhika Merchant to Sonakshi Sinha, new brides who will celebrate their first festival

It is Karwa Chauth on October 20 and all the women are all set for this special day. Here are couples who will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth together.

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a grand wedding and it was no less than a royal one. They will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth on October 20. We are super excited to see what grand celebrations they have next.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hot married on June 23 this year. They had a court wedding and they will also celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16 this year. They will also have their first festival.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will also have their first Karwa Chauth this year. They got married in March 2024.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in February this year. It will be their first Karwa Chauth.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare also got married this year. Though they don't have Karwa Chauth as per their castes but we will they too might celebrate it.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar married in February and they will celebrate Karwa Chauth this year. Divya also celebrated Vatpournima this year.

Arti Singh and Deepak had a grand wedding and they also have their first Karwa Chauth.

TV actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar also married this year. They will also be celebrating Karwa Chauth this year.

