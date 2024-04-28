Katrina Kaif and 8 other Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood movies
Katrina Kaif recently revealed that she turned down a Hollywood offer while also remaining optimistic that it will happen eventually.
Here we take a look at some of the other Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood movies due to various reasons.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected the movie Troy as the movie demanded intimate scenes alongside Brad Pitt.
Akshay Kumar rejected a role in a movie in which he would’ve starred alongside Dwayne Johnson.
Hrithik Roshan reportedly rejected a role in the movie Pink Panther 2 as he was busy with other Bollywood projects.
Shah Rukh Khan rejected a role in the movie Slumdog Millionaire which Anil Kapoor later played.
Deepika Padukone refused to be a part of Fast and Furious 7 alongside Dwayne Johnson and Paul Walker because she was busy shooting for Happy New Year.
Irrfan Khan also once reportedly refused to play the role of Matt Damon in Interstellar.
Ronit Roy was offered a role in the Oscar-winning movie, Zero Dark Thirty which he had to reject as he was shooting for Student of the Year.
