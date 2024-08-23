Katrina Kaif and more Top 10 A-list Bollywood celebrities who are successful entrepreneurs
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 23, 2024
Katrina Kaif is a beauty entrepreneur. She owns a beauty brand called Kay Beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt runs a successful children clothing brand called Ed-a-Mamma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is the owner and founder of self-care beauty brand called 82°E.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is into haircare business. She owns a brand called Anomaly Haircare that has become quite popular.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon holds not one but many businesses. She has launched her clothing line Ms Taken and also a fitness company called The Tribe. She has also launched skincare products called Hyphen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty is all about fitness. She recently invested in Nutrispray.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Now these are the bigwigs in entrepreneur space. Shah Rukh Khan owns Red Chillies Entertainment that is his most successful venture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's brand Being Human Clothing is quite successful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty is the owner of Club H2O in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan is slated to make his directorial debut with Stardom which will premiere on Netflix in 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Liked Raayan on Amazon Prime Video? Top 8 action thrillers starring Dhanush on OTT that guarantee entertainment
Find Out More