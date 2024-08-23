Katrina Kaif and more Top 10 A-list Bollywood celebrities who are successful entrepreneurs

Katrina Kaif is a beauty entrepreneur. She owns a beauty brand called Kay Beauty.

Alia Bhatt runs a successful children clothing brand called Ed-a-Mamma.

Deepika Padukone is the owner and founder of self-care beauty brand called 82°E.

Priyanka Chopra is into haircare business. She owns a brand called Anomaly Haircare that has become quite popular.

Kriti Sanon holds not one but many businesses. She has launched her clothing line Ms Taken and also a fitness company called The Tribe. She has also launched skincare products called Hyphen.

Shilpa Shetty is all about fitness. She recently invested in Nutrispray.

Now these are the bigwigs in entrepreneur space. Shah Rukh Khan owns Red Chillies Entertainment that is his most successful venture.

Salman Khan's brand Being Human Clothing is quite successful.

Suniel Shetty is the owner of Club H2O in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan is slated to make his directorial debut with Stardom which will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

