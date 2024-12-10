Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoy jungle safari on their third wedding anniversary in Rajasthan

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2024

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying themselves in Rajasthan. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary and opted for a jungle safari.

Katrina Kaif shared a series of pictures from their celebration on her social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic moments will make you crave for a vacation.

Rajasthan seems to be quite special for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as they got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who are head over heels in love were seen enjoying a cozy bonfire in Rajasthan.

In this picture, Katrina looked stunning in a blue hoodie and upped her style game with a cap.

Katrina Kaif spotted a leopards and other animals in the jungle and also gave a view of the scenic beauty from the location.

Katrina Kaif spotted wild animals and also enjoyed champagne with her husband.

The actress gave an entire view of Rajasthan from the jungle and was seen soaking in the sun.

She captioned the posts as, '48 hrs in the jungle'.

