Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal family's educational background will leave you speechless

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023

Katrina Kaif never went to a formal school because of her constant traveling. Home tutors were arranged to teach her and her siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif is a graduate from Alliant International University, San Francisco and has also done a course in acting, directing, and dancing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sebastien Laurent Michel who is dating Illeana D'Cruz has earned a Bachelor in Arts Degree in Furniture Design and Craft from Buckinghamshire New University, Wycombe, England.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer by profession though later in life she did not actively pursue the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suzanne reportedly now works as a teacher in Britain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suzanne had started first working with Mount View school in Madurai in 2015

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal is an engineering graduate and got his degree from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky's dad Sham Kaushal did his post-graduation in English literature from Govt college, Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veena Kaushal reportedly is a homemaker and is the mom of Vicky Kaushal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Kaushal initially enrolled at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India but later dropped out to pursue acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina's family is pretty much educated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky's family is also educated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies on domestic violence on OTT that will leave you shaken

 

 Find Out More