Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal family's educational background will leave you speechless
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023
Katrina Kaif never went to a formal school because of her constant traveling. Home tutors were arranged to teach her and her siblings.
Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif is a graduate from Alliant International University, San Francisco and has also done a course in acting, directing, and dancing.
Sebastien Laurent Michel who is dating Illeana D'Cruz has earned a Bachelor in Arts Degree in Furniture Design and Craft from Buckinghamshire New University, Wycombe, England.
Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer by profession though later in life she did not actively pursue the same.
Suzanne reportedly now works as a teacher in Britain.
Suzanne had started first working with Mount View school in Madurai in 2015
Vicky Kaushal is an engineering graduate and got his degree from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology.
Vicky's dad Sham Kaushal did his post-graduation in English literature from Govt college, Hoshiarpur in Punjab.
Veena Kaushal reportedly is a homemaker and is the mom of Vicky Kaushal.
Sunny Kaushal initially enrolled at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India but later dropped out to pursue acting.
Katrina's family is pretty much educated.
Vicky's family is also educated.
