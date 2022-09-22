Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look stunning together. Here are some of their cute momentsSource: Bollywood
We would want someone to look at us the way Kat looks at VickySource: Bollywood
The sun is always shining when they are togetherSource: Bollywood
Vicky and Katrina are happy around each otherSource: Bollywood
They belong to each other and no one elseSource: Bollywood
Setting the expectations too high for othersSource: Bollywood
It’s just that they are fire togetherSource: Bollywood
Laughing their hearts outSource: Bollywood
Looks like they are dropped from the heaven for each otherSource: Bollywood
They look adorable togetherSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!