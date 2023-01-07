Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's most heart melting pictures

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often paint the town red with their romance. Take a look at their mushiest snaps together which is all things love.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2023

Kiss of love

Vicky was seen planting a kiss of love on Katrina's forehead which were all things mushy. This was post marriage, when they celebrated Valentine's day together.

December 2022 holiday

Katrina and Vicky were seen holidaying in Rajasthan last month ad posted 'magical' photos together.

Wedding anniversary

The actress had posted unseen romantic snaps on the first year of her marriage anniversary.

Honeymoon snap

This snap was taken when Katrina and Vicky went for a honeymoon to an undisclosed location.

Hotties

The pair looked all things sultry in this sunkissed photo. What do you think about the same?

Power couple

The pair were spotted together at a big Bollywood party post their marriage.

First Christmas

The couple in love was seen giving a tight hug as they celebrated their first Christmas together.

Wedding day

The pair blushed and smiled during their marriage ceremony which was all things adorable.

Dreamy

Katrina and Vicky looked stunning in this pre-wedding dreamy shoot.

Haldi goals

Katrina and Vicky looked adorable as they applied haldi to one another.

