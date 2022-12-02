Vicky and Katrina will soon be completing a year of marriage and togetherness.Source: Bollywood
This was the snap which the couple took when they went to Maldives for honeymoon. We are sure you will love the picture.Source: Bollywood
Katrina and Vicky set the internet on fire with their cute and random pictures which are too good for words.Source: Bollywood
If you want to de-stress then you need to check out this cute snap of the couple. Your serotonin will surely be boosted.Source: Bollywood
The pair often drops romantic selfies together and gives their fans a peak into their private life.Source: Bollywood
The newly weds were seen having romantic time in the pool in the arms of one another.Source: Bollywood
On Vicky's birthday Katrina had posted a snap where she mentioned that Vicky makes everyrthing better for her.Source: Bollywood
This is what happens when Bolywood's leading lady meets Bollywoo's hunk.Source: Bollywood
All we can say from this picture is that the jodi of the pair was made in heaven.Source: Bollywood
The couple had posted this snap on their social media handle post they got married which was all things beautiful and we could not take our eyes off the same.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!