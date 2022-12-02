Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina will soon be completing a year of marriage and togetherness.

Siddhi Chatterjee

All time favourite

This was the snap which the couple took when they went to Maldives for honeymoon. We are sure you will love the picture.

Temperature soaring

Katrina and Vicky set the internet on fire with their cute and random pictures which are too good for words.

De-stress snap

If you want to de-stress then you need to check out this cute snap of the couple. Your serotonin will surely be boosted.

Romance always

The pair often drops romantic selfies together and gives their fans a peak into their private life.

Pool time

The newly weds were seen having romantic time in the pool in the arms of one another.

Always together

On Vicky's birthday Katrina had posted a snap where she mentioned that Vicky makes everyrthing better for her.

Kiss of love

This is what happens when Bolywood's leading lady meets Bollywoo's hunk.

Favourite snap

All we can say from this picture is that the jodi of the pair was made in heaven.

Official wedding photo

The couple had posted this snap on their social media handle post they got married which was all things beautiful and we could not take our eyes off the same.

