Katrina Kaif-Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar-Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood stars who are neighbours

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who share a good bond and are also neighbours staying in the vicinity

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have lately shifted near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s house is near Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.

Katrina Kaif and

Anushka Sharma Katrina Kaif shifted to the same building as Anushka Sharma after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are close friends and they ever share neighbourhood.

Salman Khan and Waheeda Rehman

Salman Khan and veteran actress Waheeda Rehman are neighbours.

Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty stays in a sea-facing bungalow on Juhu Beach while Shraddha Kapoor stays in the same area with her family.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan lives in his mansion Mannat while Salman Khan in Galaxy apartment. Both are on bandstand road of Bandra.

Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor both stays in Lokhandwala Complex of Andheri West, Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Kumar’s home is next to Hrithik Roshan in Juhu, Mumbai.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor reportedly owns a sea-facing villa near Malaika Arora’s home in Bandra.

