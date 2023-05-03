Katrina Kaif-Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar-Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood stars who are neighbours

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who share a good bond and are also neighbours staying in the vicinitySource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have lately shifted near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.
Ajay Devgn's house is near Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa.
Anushka Sharma Katrina Kaif shifted to the same building as Anushka Sharma after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal.
Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are close friends and they ever share neighbourhood.
Salman Khan and veteran actress Waheeda Rehman are neighbours.
Shilpa Shetty stays in a sea-facing bungalow on Juhu Beach while Shraddha Kapoor stays in the same area with her family.
Shah Rukh Khan lives in his mansion Mannat while Salman Khan in Galaxy apartment. Both are on bandstand road of Bandra.
Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor both stays in Lokhandwala Complex of Andheri West, Mumbai.
Akshay Kumar's home is next to Hrithik Roshan in Juhu, Mumbai.
Arjun Kapoor reportedly owns a sea-facing villa near Malaika Arora's home in Bandra.
