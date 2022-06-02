Haircare secrets of Bollywood beauties

Want to know what Bollywood actresses do to keep their hair long and healthy? Find out...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is a fan of hair masks. She is all game for DYI deep conditioning hair masks...

Katrina Kaif

Kat loves beauty oils and leave-in conditioners. She also washes her hair every day...

Deepika Padukone

Being desi, DP has a ritual of coconut oil champi every week.

Kangana Ranaut

Curly haired beauty loves her hair be! She also loves hair spas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo follows the thumb rule of frequent trims to keep split ends at bay...

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee follows using one brand product for haircare than experimenting. She owns Anomaly hair care products.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jack's secret is an egg white mask and a beer rinse. She also swears by hair massage and great conditioner.

