Katrina Kaif dishes best summer outfits; check TOP 10 looks from her wardrobe

Summer is just around the corner, so here we are with TOP 10 looks from Katrina Kaif's wardrobe that'll help you beat the heat this season. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

Sunny 

Be charming just like Katrina. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Whites

A tank top is always the best. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Essentials

Wear a light white hoodie and shorts and always carry an umbrella around. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rainbow 

Add some colours to the scorching heat! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Summer high 

Florals work amazingly, this season. Team it with a jacket to keep from tanning. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Florals

Can opt for dark colours but it should be a rare case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nudes

Opt for shades that match the heat, it keeps calm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sleeveless

Wear sleeveless as well as it helps beat the heat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganji and shorts

This is the best to beat the heat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple is best

A tee and short never disappoints.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aashram star Aaditi Pohankar's Top 10 sensuous looks that'll set your heart racing

 

 Find Out More