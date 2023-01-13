Katrina Kaif has the best skin in Bollywood and these Top 10 pics are proof

Katrina Kaif is ageing like a fine wine. Her skin is flawless and makes her look ageless. Here, these snaps are a proof of the same. Check it out.

Jan 13, 2023

Cleansing

Katrina does not like to sleep without cleansing her face. She likes to remove all makeup and impurities from her skin before sleeping.

Moisturise

The actress likes to moisturise and hydrate her skin before she hits the bed.

Face cleansing lotion

Katrina likes to use a face cleansing lotion during the day time and never lets her skin feel dull.

Illuminate your face

Katrina likes to use a primer which acts as a moisturiser to the skin before she begins her makeup.

Colour corrector

The actress likes to use the same, which helps in covering dark circles and spots on the skin.

Mud masks

The diva likes to use mud masks made out of different minerals which helps in soothing her skin.

Body massages

The actress likes to indulge in body massages which helps her skin get the different nutrients.

Hydrating foundation

The star loves to use a hydrating foudation that helps in the skin being smooth, pump and healthy.

Musin cloth

The actress before putting makeup on her face puts ice in a muslin cloth and applies on her face.

Sunscreens

Katrina likes to sunscreens and never leaves her home without applying the same.

