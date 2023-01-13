Katrina Kaif has the best skin in Bollywood and these Top 10 pics are proof

Katrina Kaif is ageing like a fine wine. Her skin is flawless and makes her look ageless. Here, these snaps are a proof of the same. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023
Katrina does not like to sleep without cleansing her face. She likes to remove all makeup and impurities from her skin before sleeping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to moisturise and hydrate her skin before she hits the bed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina likes to use a face cleansing lotion during the day time and never lets her skin feel dull.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina likes to use a primer which acts as a moisturiser to the skin before she begins her makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to use the same, which helps in covering dark circles and spots on the skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva likes to use mud masks made out of different minerals which helps in soothing her skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to indulge in body massages which helps her skin get the different nutrients.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star loves to use a hydrating foudation that helps in the skin being smooth, pump and healthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress before putting makeup on her face puts ice in a muslin cloth and applies on her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina likes to sunscreens and never leaves her home without applying the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
