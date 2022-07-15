Films Katrina Kaif rejected

Bollywood casting has always played revolving chairs, and Katrina Kaif has been no stranger to it. Here are six movies she reportedly rejected…

Katrina Kaif rejected Chennai Express

Katrina Kaif had apparently turned down Chennai Express due to an issued with the accent.

Katrina Kaif rejected Kung Fu Yoga

It seems Kung Fu Yoga was also first offered to Katrina Kaif, but she opted out citing date issues.

Katrina Kaif rejected Barfi

Apparently, Katrina Kaif was also the first choice for Barfi, but didn’t do it for undisclosed reasons.

Katrina Kaif rejected Gunday

Reportedly, Gunday was another movie that Katrina Kaif had to let go due to date issues.

Katrina Kaif rejected Yeh Jawaani Jai Deewani

Date issues seem to have again been why Katrina Kaif turned down Yeh Jawaani Jai Deewani.

Katrina Kaif rejected Half Girlfriend

It was reported that Katrina Kaif was also offered Half Girlfriend, but the role didn’t appeal to her.

