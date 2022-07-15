Bollywood casting has always played revolving chairs, and Katrina Kaif has been no stranger to it. Here are six movies she reportedly rejected…Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif had apparently turned down Chennai Express due to an issued with the accent.Source: Bollywood
It seems Kung Fu Yoga was also first offered to Katrina Kaif, but she opted out citing date issues.Source: Bollywood
Apparently, Katrina Kaif was also the first choice for Barfi, but didn’t do it for undisclosed reasons.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Gunday was another movie that Katrina Kaif had to let go due to date issues.Source: Bollywood
Date issues seem to have again been why Katrina Kaif turned down Yeh Jawaani Jai Deewani.Source: Bollywood
It was reported that Katrina Kaif was also offered Half Girlfriend, but the role didn’t appeal to her.Source: Bollywood
