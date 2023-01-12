Katrina Kaif in mini dresses is oh so stylish

Katrina Kaif looks like sunshine in mini dresses. If you have any informal functions coming up then take inspiration from her fashionable closet, right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023
A black-coloured corset-style dress never goes out of fashion. Katrina showcased her toned abs through the frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to look flirty then all you need is this brown coloured mini-dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva loves to wear shimmery mini-dresses for her promotional events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina looks fresh as a daisy in a light yellow coloured dresss which has totally uplifted her mood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It goes without saying that Katrina looked gorgeous in this white dress that made her look elegant and modest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to go on a brunch date with your friends then all you need is a blue coloured short dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dhoom 3 actress loves to wear solid pastels which makes her feel totally romantic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are heading for a party or an event all you need is a romantic red dress like the Bharat star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The beauty is known to wear form-fitting short dresses and likes to also play around with different colours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina looks like a woman who would not settle for less than what she deserves in this sequinned dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!