Katrina Kaif in mini dresses is oh so stylish

Katrina Kaif looks like sunshine in mini dresses. If you have any informal functions coming up then take inspiration from her fashionable closet, right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023

Dose of inspiration

A black-coloured corset-style dress never goes out of fashion. Katrina showcased her toned abs through the frame.

Polished look

If you want to look flirty then all you need is this brown coloured mini-dress.

Evening wear

The diva loves to wear shimmery mini-dresses for her promotional events.

Mood-boosting snap

Katrina looks fresh as a daisy in a light yellow coloured dresss which has totally uplifted her mood.

White love

It goes without saying that Katrina looked gorgeous in this white dress that made her look elegant and modest.

Brunch date

If you want to go on a brunch date with your friends then all you need is a blue coloured short dress.

Understanding Katrina's wardrobe

The Dhoom 3 actress loves to wear solid pastels which makes her feel totally romantic.

Romantic red

If you are heading for a party or an event all you need is a romantic red dress like the Bharat star.

Katrina Kaif's mini dress style

The beauty is known to wear form-fitting short dresses and likes to also play around with different colours.

Silver magic

Katrina looks like a woman who would not settle for less than what she deserves in this sequinned dress.

