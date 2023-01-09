Katrina Kaif in saree: Top 10 most sizzling pics ever

Katrina Kaif is known to exude elegance in sarees. Take a look at her stunning snaps in a drape which will make you crave one. Her desi avatar in a saree will make you insane.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023
If you have any festival coming up then all you need is an aqua-coloured saree which should do all the talking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress knows to look simple and classy in a floral saree. What do you think about the same?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It goes without saying that the actress totally looks like a goddess in a sheer saree that has embellishments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina looks gorgeous to her utmost in this floral-coloured saree. What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you have a wedding to attend then all you need is a mirrorwork saree which will make you stand out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina looks sexy in this floral saree which she teamed up with a matching floral-coloured belt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a pastel blue saree that has a deep neckline blouse to rock like Katrina.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina totally looks like a sweet dream in this sheer saree which she teamed up with a floral blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Katrina is a big fan of floral sarees and has a huge collection of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina always looks pretty when she wears a green coloured saree. What do you think of the same?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!