Katrina Kaif in saree: Top 10 most sizzling pics ever

Katrina Kaif is known to exude elegance in sarees. Take a look at her stunning snaps in a drape which will make you crave one. Her desi avatar in a saree will make you insane.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023

Festive look

If you have any festival coming up then all you need is an aqua-coloured saree which should do all the talking.

Floral saree

The actress knows to look simple and classy in a floral saree. What do you think about the same?

Goddess

It goes without saying that the actress totally looks like a goddess in a sheer saree that has embellishments.

Pretty and how?

Katrina looks gorgeous to her utmost in this floral-coloured saree. What do you think?

Mirrorwork saree

If you have a wedding to attend then all you need is a mirrorwork saree which will make you stand out.

Chic

Katrina looks sexy in this floral saree which she teamed up with a matching floral-coloured belt.

Hottie

All you need is a pastel blue saree that has a deep neckline blouse to rock like Katrina.

Dreamy look

Katrina totally looks like a sweet dream in this sheer saree which she teamed up with a floral blouse.

Floral goals

It looks like Katrina is a big fan of floral sarees and has a huge collection of the same.

Vision in green

Katrina always looks pretty when she wears a green coloured saree. What do you think of the same?

Thanks For Reading!

