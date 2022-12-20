All things blingy

Katrina was seen dressed in an sequinned blingy gown for an event in Mumbai.

Head-spinning

Katrina had taken to her social media handle to share sexy photos of herself in this maxi dress.

Sexy sartorial pick

Katrina is known for her sexy fashion sense which is unmissable. She was seen donning a figure hugging maxi dress like a pro.

Glam diva

Katrina's dress had an open back and a deep plunging neckline which made her look too hot.

Let your dress do all the talking

Katrina knows to style her outfits pretty well. Here she has worn a sequin bodycon dress which is doing all the talking.

Breathtaking

Katrina knows to set some serious fashion goals with her stunning shimmery dresses.

Natural beauty

The actress in this shimmery dress went for glossy lips, beach waves hairstyle and caught everyone's attention.

Treat to the eyes

Katrina's snaps are always a treat to the sore eyes. It surely makes one sweat and you do not need to go to the gym for the same.

Woman of the year

The actress is sparkling brighter than any disco ball would do. Isn't she looking radiant in this gown?

Standing out look

Katrina always manages to look different in shimmery sarees which are totally wedding friendly.

