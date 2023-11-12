Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 and other heroines who whopped some butt and won hearts in spy films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Katrina Kaif essayed the role of a spy in the Tiger 3 film series.
Deepika Padukone played a badass spy agent in Pathaan.
Taapsee Pannu showcased her action side in Naam Shabana and Baby.
Priyanka Chopra impressed with action moves in Don and Citadel
Alia Bhatt portrayed the role of a spy agent Raazi.
Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of a spy in Agent Vinod.
Huma Qureshi took up the role of RAW agent in D-Day.
Yami Gautam plays an undercover RAW agent in URI: The Surgical Strike.
Zeenat Aman too played a spy agent in 1978 classic Don.
Vidya Balan too played a spy agent in Kahaani.
