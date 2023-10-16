Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 and other Top 10 Bollywood action heroines who can literally get men on their knees

These Bollywood actresses truly have the power to leave men in awe

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Katrina Kaif

Known for her intense action sequences in movies like "Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Deepika Padukone

Impressed with her powerful action in Pathaan, XXX: Return of Xander Cage and more movies.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made a mark with her daring roles in Manikarnika and Dhaakad.

Priyanka Chopra

Showed her action skills in both Bollywood and Hollywood with Don, Quantico and Citadel.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma proved her mettle in action in NH10 and Sultan.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji showed her action prowess in Mardaani and Mardaani 2.

Sonakshi Sinha

Known for her action-packed performances in Dahaad, Dabangg and Akira.

Disha Patani

Captivated audiences with her action-packed roles in Baaghi 2 and Malang.

Taapsee Pannu

She impressed with her action skills in Baby and Naam Shabana.

Rekha

Rekha proved her versatility by taking on action roles in movies like Khoon Bhari Maang.

