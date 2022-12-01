Katrina Kaif is a saree queen 

Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif has the choicest sarees in her wardrobe. Here's some fashion inspo for the wedding season. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Elegance 

A powder blue saree if you wanna steal the show and still be subtle. 

Source: Bollywood

Yellow glow

A striped saree is a perfect chic one. Katrina doesn't go very fancy with her looks and we love it. 

Source: Bollywood

A bride 

If you wanna go desi and hatke with your bridal look. A floral saree is sooo good.

Source: Bollywood

A sheer drape 

If you love going bold, opt for a sheer saree heavy with sequin work.

Source: Bollywood

A simple affair 

A peach saree with a printed blouse, if you wanna keep it extra subtle. 

Source: Bollywood

Some traditional 

A sheer drape with a heavy border and a heavily printed blouse. 

Source: Bollywood

A sequin 

Opt for a dual-toned sequin saree when attending your BFF's wedding. 

Source: Bollywood

Tassel 

A sheer saree with embellishments and a tassel border. 

Source: Bollywood

A silk saree 

A typical silk saree with a fat border and a floral blouse is perfect for a newly married bride.  

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin's worldwide handsome pics

 Find Out More