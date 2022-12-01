Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif has the choicest sarees in her wardrobe. Here's some fashion inspo for the wedding season.Source: Bollywood
A powder blue saree if you wanna steal the show and still be subtle.Source: Bollywood
A striped saree is a perfect chic one. Katrina doesn't go very fancy with her looks and we love it.Source: Bollywood
If you wanna go desi and hatke with your bridal look. A floral saree is sooo good.Source: Bollywood
If you love going bold, opt for a sheer saree heavy with sequin work.Source: Bollywood
A peach saree with a printed blouse, if you wanna keep it extra subtle.Source: Bollywood
A sheer drape with a heavy border and a heavily printed blouse.Source: Bollywood
Opt for a dual-toned sequin saree when attending your BFF's wedding.Source: Bollywood
A sheer saree with embellishments and a tassel border.Source: Bollywood
A typical silk saree with a fat border and a floral blouse is perfect for a newly married bride.Source: Bollywood
