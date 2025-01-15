Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and other actors who left their country to settle in Bollywood
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 15, 2025
Bollywood produces the most number of movies in a year. Here, millions of people are given the opportunity to make their name and win over the audience with their talent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Let us look at a few stars who were residents of foreign land but later settled in Bollywood and India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salma Agha: This actress became an overnight superstar with her popular hit film ‘Nikaah.’ She was actually born in Pakistan but later took the citizenship of Britain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez: This popular star won the title of ‘Miss Universe Sri Lanka’ in 2006 and has a massive fan following. She has been a part of several Hindi films.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis Fakhri: This American born Bollywood actress has looted millions of hearts with her film ‘Rockstar.’
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Helen: Helen has ruled Hindi cinema with her impressive dancing talent and brilliant acting. She was born in Burma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif: Kat is a British resident but has impressed the audience with her acting and movies that give a proper Indian touch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bob Christo: Popular star of the film ‘Mr India’ has appeared as a villain in numerous Hindi films visited India for Parveen Babi from Sydney, Australia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tom Alter: This star has worked in over 300 movies and series. He was born to an American family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mahakumbh 2025: Adhikar, Taqdeer and more Bollywood films based on long lost love with 'mela'
Find Out More