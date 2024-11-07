Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more actresses who lost great roles

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2024

Kangana Ranaut turned down the role in The Dirty Picture, which went to Vidya Balan.

Deepika Padukone was reportedly offered the role of Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first choice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also considered for Raja Hindustani, which she turned down.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered the role of Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho. She turned down the offer.

Rani Mukerji was offered the role of Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered Chennai Express, which she turned down.

Priyanka Chopra was offered the role of Asin in Aamir Khan's Ghajini.

Katrina Kaif lost out on the role of Leela in Sanjay Leela Bhanasali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.

Tabu was the original choice in Mughal-e-Azam.

