Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more actresses who lost great roles
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 07, 2024
Kangana Ranaut turned down the role in The Dirty Picture, which went to Vidya Balan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone was reportedly offered the role of Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first choice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also considered for Raja Hindustani, which she turned down.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered the role of Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho. She turned down the offer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji was offered the role of Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered Chennai Express, which she turned down.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra was offered the role of Asin in Aamir Khan's Ghajini.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif lost out on the role of Leela in Sanjay Leela Bhanasali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu was the original choice in Mughal-e-Azam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Akshay Kumar movies that prove he's Bollywood's unmatched king of comedy
Find Out More