Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more top 10 stars who were slammed for overacting in movies

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan did a lot of overacting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon has overacted as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon did overacting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar was slammed for overacting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna in Mela was criticized for her overacting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2 was trolled for giving fans a headache with her overacting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn in Himmatwala was again criticized for overacting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamaal R Khan in Deshdrohi overacted badly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel's overacting in Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage became content for memes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's overacting in Duplicate left fans shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sometimes, people regret watching a movie because of the pathetic overacting of lead actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What may surprise you is that these actors who overacted in few films are not bad actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 12 romantic numbers by birthday boy Armaan Malik   

 

 Find Out More