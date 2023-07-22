Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more top 10 stars who were slammed for overacting in movies
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan did a lot of overacting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon has overacted as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon did overacting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar was slammed for overacting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna in Mela was criticized for her overacting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2 was trolled for giving fans a headache with her overacting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn in Himmatwala was again criticized for overacting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamaal R Khan in Deshdrohi overacted badly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel's overacting in Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage became content for memes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's overacting in Duplicate left fans shocked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sometimes, people regret watching a movie because of the pathetic overacting of lead actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What may surprise you is that these actors who overacted in few films are not bad actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 12 romantic numbers by birthday boy Armaan Malik
Find Out More