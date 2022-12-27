Katrina Kaif looks exquisite in a saree; take a look

Kartrina Kaif knows to make dazzling appearances in social events in a saree. If you do not agree on the same then take a look at the snaps right here.Source: Bollywood
Mrs Kaushal surely knows to spread magic in a six yard drape which has cute mirror work.Source: Bollywood
Katrina knows to be the front line warrior when it comes to wearing a saree. We cannot agree more.Source: Bollywood
All you need is geometric patterns in a saree, sexy earrings and a pair of heels to look awesome.Source: Bollywood
If you have a wedding coming up next week then think of this saree worn by Katrina which will make you look top-notch.Source: Bollywood
Are you thinking of wearing a contemporary lehenga for the wedding season? Bookmark this green saree for all your occassions.Source: Bollywood
This baby pink saree of Katrina is totally worth the hype no?Source: Bollywood
Katrina firmly loves wearing sheer, net and classy sarees sarees; and is one of our favourite Bollywood divas.Source: Bollywood
Wear this monotone white saree if you are planning to attend the wedding of your ex.Source: Bollywood
Katrina is totally eclectic in her taste. She loves to wear dark coloured sarees like a pro.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!