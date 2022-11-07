Bollywood actresses who are fitness freaks

Bollywood actresses are some of the fittest people on this planet, and they put in the tough yards to look and feel the part. However, they are few among them, too, who put in those extra yards to stand out as the true-blue fitness freaks of Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif

There’s probably no bigger fitness freak among our Bollywood beauties than Katrina Kaif.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora does give her tough competition though when it comes to fitness.

Shilpa Shetty

As does Shilpa Shetty, who has also documented her fitness routines for public consumption.

Janhvi Kapoor

New lass on the block, Janhvi Kapoor is giving them stiff competition.

Sara Ali Khan

As also is Janhvi’s regular gym partner, Sara Ali Khan.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is another starlet giving her seniors a serious run on the fitness train.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor’s testimony to fitness was seen by how soon she shed her post-pregnancy weight.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani isn’t always seen as a gym regular, but does enough to stat supremely fit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone also isn’t as regular in the gym, but her routine and metabolism still keep her fit.

