Katrina Kaif poses in Vicky Kaushal's shirt; makes fans heart skip a beat
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Katrina Kaif looked fresh as a flower as she wore her husband Vicky Kaushal's blue shirt and posted pictures on Instagram, today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina tied her hair in a messy bun and looked cute in a blue and white striped shirt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif posted a few selfies where one could also see her sea-facing Mumbai house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How can someone be so flawless and gorgeous like Katrina?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina's fans are always mesmerised whenever she puts photos on Instagram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina is known for posting candid snaps on her social media feed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina's Instafam surely loves all her snaps.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina looks prettiest and how?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina is totally glowing in this frame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina's de-glam looks make her look the prettiest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Kerala Story box office day 1: Film beats The Kashmir Files and more movie collections
Find Out More