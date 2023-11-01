Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood beauties Karwa Chauth looks to die for
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Katrina Kaif broke the internet with her Karwa Chauth looks.
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a plain red frill saree.
Anushka Sharma looked adorable with Virat Kohli.
Sonali Bendre recreated her wedding lehenga for Karwa Chauth.
Kajol looks elegant yet fashionable.
Raveena Tandon looks radiant in a red sharara set.
Preity Zinta isn’t the prettiest of all?
Shilpa Shetty looks elegant in a red saree.
Yami Gautam looks beautiful from her first Karwa Chauth.
Bipasha Basu caught our eyes in an orange suit.
