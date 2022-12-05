Reportedly, the desi girl was abusive to her co-passenger who had told her to switch off her phone, on a Dubai bound flight while taking off.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress travels with her helper who is in the economy class. She makes the flight attendants run back and forth to the helper and verify with the same about every demand she makes when it comes to choosing food.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress threw tantrums on how big she was when she was told by an aircraft staff member that bottles were not allowed in the flight. She drinks water reportedly from a specific brand.Source: Bollywood
'Reportedly, the actress wants to see all the dishes that are availaible on a plane before deciding what to eat. It creates a task for the aircraft staff.Source: Bollywood
The actor had reportedly cracked a joke which was not liked by the pilot. He was called to discuss the issue and he had recorded the full incident on his camera.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the actress wanted the aircraft staff to purchase new pair of shows from duty-free as her heels were hurting.Source: Bollywood
A fan of the rapper waved at him in the plane. The rapper reportedly did not like the same and told his bodyguard to go to the fan. The bodyguard went and told the fan to not bother the rapper.Source: Bollywood
The air hostess had asked if he wanted a veg or non-veg meal He had said that he wanted time to decide. Later, when he asked for a non-veg meal and the air hostess said it was over, reportedly the actor said that he would not even accept a glass of water from the aircraft staff.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly she had blasted at an air hostess who had woken her up from sleep and told her to fasten her seatbelt. Katrina told the airhostess that she can't touch her as the salary the airhostess earned was what she spent in a day.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter once wanted a shuttle and security at the airport as she had thrown a tantrum of, "Do you know who I am"?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!