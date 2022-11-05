Bollywood movies striptease scenes

Bollywood movies aren’t really known to show actresses strip on screen, byt there have been excpetions dating back to 1970. We’ve compiled the hottest Bollywood striptease scenes for you both from A and B-grade movies…

Source: Bollywood

Padma Khanna

Padma Khanna performed the hottest strip scene ever in a Bollywood movie in Johny Mera Naam.

Source: Bollywood

Bindu

Bindu came almightily close in the movie Shaque.

Source: Bollywood

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan follows their acts with her seductive scene in Shapath.

Source: Bollywood

Kunika Lal

Kunika Lal is fourth with her jail scene in Gumrah.

Source: Bollywood

Huma Khan

Huma Khan was known for sexy dance items and her one in Teri Talash Mein was among the hottest.

Source: Bollywood

Helen

Helen has a plethora of cabaret numbers, but this one in Upaasna is the one in which she stipped.

Source: Bollywood

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon in Aks, with her Demi Moore-esque recreation is next.

Source: Bollywood

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla in One 2 Ka 4 follows her. Today’s generation is oblivious to how hot Juhi was.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stripping in Dhoom 3, which the internet generation is familiar with, rounds off the list.

Source: Bollywood

